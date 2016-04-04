Părul excesiv din urechi poate anunţa unele afecţiuni cardiace

Sursa BioTe Medical

05 Iunie 2020

Aveți păr în urechi și vă întrebaţi dacă acest lucru este normal? Răspunsul este da, susțin specialiștii. De ce? Pentru că firele de păr nu au rolul doar de a proteja urechea de praf, ci şi de alte lucruri care ar putea intra în canalul auditiv.

Potrivit dr. Alina Tudor, acest tip de păr se numeşte vellus, se regăsește pe toată suprafaţa corpului, apare din copilărie şi ne ajută la reglarea temperaturii corpului. Totuşi, atunci când firele de păr sunt mai groase şi vizibile şi în exteriorul urechii, există posibilitatea ca persoana respectivă să sufere de o anumită boală.

„În principiu, apariţia pe corp a firelor de păr este normală, dar, în momentul în care observaţi că au apărut prea multe şi prea repede, vă puteţi confrunta cu o boală destul de comună, respectiv boala arterială coronariană. Aceasta poate fi sesizată prin părul abundent din canalul auditiv, care se răspândeşte cu repeziciune către lobul urechii.

Studiile care au fost efectuate de-a lungul timpului au arătat că bărbaţii cu păr în urechi sunt mai predispuşi la apariţia bolilor de inimă decât cei fără. De asemenea, bărbaţii dezvoltă păr în urechi pe măsură ce îmbătrânesc, pentru că foliculii de păr devin mai sensibili la nivelul de testosteron şi, deci, firele de păr cresc mai lungi şi mai groase”, a explicat medicul.

1 comentariu

